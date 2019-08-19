Back to school money-saving tips

Back to school shopping is not something many parents look forward to but there are ways to ease the stress and stretch the dollar.

Jenny Martin of the Southern Savers couponing website says, to start early by picking up a few items each week and get supplies for the whole year now.

“We don’t see sales in the Spring. So any supplies you think you’re going to need, go ahead and get them. Maybe even times two.” Martin said.

Don’t shell out for a child’s favorite character, Martin says branded supplies can be triple the cost.

“A tip, get some stickers and let your kid decorate their own notebook with their favorite character, you’re going to save a lot more money than paying for it upfront,” Martin said.

Shop around, most stores will match the prices of competitors and don’t forget to use coupons. Coupons found online or in the Sunday paper can sometimes be used in addition to store coupons for even more savings.

For items like bookbags and binders, that tend to take a beating Martin says paying more upfront will pay off later.

“Some of those higher-end brands actually have lifetime guarantees. If it falls apart, you take it back to the store and you get a brand new one for free,” Martin said.

She says back to school sales beat black Friday when it comes to computers and other electronic equipment.

Martin says you can also save on some big price tag items like graphing calculators or uniforms by buying them used.

Some other money-saving tips from Consumer Reports say go shopping with a plan. Having a clear list can help avoid those impulse buys. Use price-comparison apps like ShopSavvy or Honey find the best possible deal. Office supply stores are usually more expensive than a Walmart or Target. And for big families, splitting up bulk items from warehouse stores like Costco or Sam’s Club may be the best option.