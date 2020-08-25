Back to school technology, tools to help kids learn at home

For many kids this year, back to school actually means staying at home and going to class virtually. That may mean you’ll need some new gadgets to keep up.

James Crummel spoke with a tech expert who has some ideas.

“I think this is the simplest fix for screen time issues, with so many kids learning on devices at home this fall. This is a really easy way to track screen time and filter content whether you’re in-home or on the go.”

Tech expert Jennifer Jolly is talking about the circle home. It sells for $70 and is one of the many products she recommends as more and more kids continue their learning at home.

During the pandemic, one survey found screen time in kids shot up 500%. That’s why Jennifer says it’s important to keep an eye on what your child is up to.

“For that, we have the hoop cam and hoop cam plus. These are super easy to set up and use and they let you pop in to see what’s going on in your kid’s room or study area. These have built-in two-way audio so you can talk to them. No more yelling at the top of your lungs and there’s an assistant built-in so you can set up customized reminders like hey don’t forget to take out the trash or it’s time to get back to that homework.”

The cameras also feature motion and sound detectors. It sells for around $60 but you can find them on sale for half of that.

“During this pandemic right now a lot of people are struggling financially do you have any ideas for deals especially now as kids are heading back to school? Exactly to your point, no one can afford to overspend, and according to the national retail federation, spending is almost a thousand bucks for kids, not even college-age it gets even more for gadgets when you’re in college so to make sure you’re always getting a great deal I suggest people tap into the largest social platform for shopping called slickdeals. There are 12 million people currently using the site to vet and vote on the hottest deals at any given time. Those best of the best bargains rise to the front page so you can really shop with more confidence knowing you’re getting the very best prices.”

One more quick tip from Jennifer, if you’re having wifi problems because you’re working from home and the kids are having school at home and you both can’t do video calls at the same time, use your phone as your personal hotspot.

Jennifer has more suggestions including hi-tech learning tools for pre-schoolers and kindergartners.

More information on Jennifer’s suggestions can be found at techish.com.

