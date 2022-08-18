HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s final movie night in Reservoir Park will be on Aug. 19, but it won’t be the typical movie night. The first 100 kids to arrive at the free event will receive a backpack with books and supplies, according to a release from the City of Harrisburg.

The backpacks will start being handed out at 7 p.m., and the movie — “Space Jam: A New Legacy” — will begin at 8 p.m. Families will also receive popcorn once the free movie showing begins, the release says.

“The city, my office and the local American Legion are coming together to give one last hurrah for the students here in Harrisburg,” State Rep. Patty Kim, who planned the giveaway, said in the release. “We want to make sure that they feel loved, that they feel supported, and give them a good time with food and a movie night, to make sure that they have a great start for the school year.”

The movie night and backpack giveaway are weather dependent, the release notes. Families who attend the movie night should bring their own seating and blankets.