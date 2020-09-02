Bookbag distribution held for Harrisburg School District students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Another school year is underway, although the Covid-19 pandemic is creating a lot of challenges for students, parents, and teachers.

Tri-County OIC and the Lotus Multicultural Center teamed up with other community partners on Saturday to ease that burden with a back to school bookbag distribution for Harrisburg School District students.

The bookbags were filled will school supplies including headphones and flash drives to help with online learning along with notebooks paper and pens.

Organizers say there were some challenges for some families after the school district decided to start classes online, but over 150 books were able to be distributed and help lessen that burden.