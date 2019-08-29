Central Dauphin parents report increasing busing issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Concerns over bus issues within the Central Dauphin School District continue as parents say their elementary-age children sat on a bus, in a parking lot for over an hour.

“Seven years old, he came home drenched in sweat, really upset and in desperate need of a bathroom,” said Brendan Smith, a concerned parent.

Parents told ABC27, the children were not allowed to use the bathroom or open the windows and many of the students got off the bus sweating and upset.

“My 8-year-old daughter was crying hysterically, it took me a while to console her and when I got her home, she told me she didn’t want to ride the bus anymore because she was afraid she wasn’t going to see me again,” said Danene Toombs.

Parents had to locate their by taking matters into their own hands, calling the district office or communicating with other parents.

The school district sent out an email regarding the incident the following day. The email did not suffice as a valid excuse to many parents.

“You would expect some hiccups the first week of school with scheduling and drivers but non-communication on the problem is just unacceptable at any time, these are our children and we want to know where they are, we’re always worried about their safety,” said Smith.

The Central Dauphin School District said in a statement, “Effective immediately, we will have a different driver covering the route and an adult riding on the bus to address any additional issues.”

Parents have raised additional concerns over maintenance and the safety of the buses.

“It makes you wonder what it is we use this summer on and it’s not like we don’t know that we have to move these kids the upcoming school year, so you would think in the downtime, the buses are being serviced and ready to go for the next school year,” said Smith.

According to state police, school buses are inspected May thought August and can be randomly inspected during the school year.