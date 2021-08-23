Central Dauphin School District considering mask mandate for beginning of school year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Dauphin School District already has a health and safety plan in place for the start of classes that begin next week. The School Board will vote on an amendment that will require students, staff and faculty to wear masks, or it will remain optional.

Matt Orlowski, who supports the mask mandate, will speak at Monday night’s meeting.

“I believe people have a right to choose up until a point,” Orlowski said. “But when it impacts the health and safety of others, then it becomes an issue.”

Orlowski says he looks at not being allowed to smoke in public places, including schools and restaurants as a prime example of protecting the public.

“If I decide to smoke in a school hallway, they will ask me to leave,” Orlowski said. “We must continue to do our best to protect each other.”

Greg Shawley says its important that parents have a choice.

“I have done my own research with the CDC,” Hawley said. “Masks can be helpful among older people, but they spread it lightly to adults and among their peers and if teachers have concerns they can wear masks and get vaccinated, but we should have the right to choose.”

The Central Dauphin School Board will meet Monday, August 23, at 7 p.m. at the Central Dauphin East High School auditorium, to vote on the issue.