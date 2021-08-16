Central York S.D. mother: mask-optional vote in July made more sense then than now

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If Lauren Grafton was so against a July decision by the Central York district to make masks optional for all students and teachers, why didn’t she speak out against it before that vote?

Because she wasn’t so against it then, she says.

“I probably would’ve been comfortable sending my fourth-grader back to school perhaps without a mask,” Grafton said. But then came the delta variant and the related case surge. So she decided to ask the school board Monday night to revisit its decision, at least for children like her nine-year-old son, Brodee, who will attend North Hills Elementary School.

Lauren Grafton, who is a registered nurse, told abc27 News anyone who wants in-person school to continue should support, not oppose, masks.

“I think the most important part is keeping these kids in school,” she said. “And if we’re sending them to school without masks, we’re not going to keep them in school.”

The meeting was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.