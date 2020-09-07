Central York School District has two confirmed cases of COVID-19

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Central York School District two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Hayshire Elementary School.

The district says the individual who has COVID was in attendance at the school prior to being diagnosed but has not been in school since Thursday, September 3.

The individual is following the Pennsylvania Department of Health guidance on quarantine and measures to take before returning to school.

Students and staff who were exposed to the individual with the positive COVID test result were notified by District administrators and will be notified directly by the Department of Health. The Department of Health will notify these individuals of quarantine protocols or any measures to take for their health and safety at this time and before returning to school.

Hayshire Elementary and all schools in the district will remain open at this time.