Conestoga Valley teachers push for reopening revision

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — While Covid-19 pushes the start of the school year in the Conestoga Valley School District, teachers are pushing as well, but pushing the board to revise reopening plans.

“If we can start in the right way we’re less likely to shut down soon after,” Kerry Mulvihill, a seventh-grade science teacher at Gerald Hueskin Middle School, said.

Mulvihill, along with other teachers, is pushing for a hybrid model of education. A hybrid model incorporates some in-person and online instruction for every student.

She says without a hybrid model classrooms will be too crowded. “In my classroom, and many of my others, we’re about a foot between students. We know the recommendation is six feet.”

The state suggests Lancaster County schools use the hybrid model.

Right now elementary students in the Conestoga Valley School District will be in school full-time and middle school and high school students will either be in-person full-time or online full-time.

The School District of Lancaster, which shares a border with Conestoga Valley, is going all online to start the year because of concerns of community spread.

“We hear about numbers and that one percent might get sick, but I don’t teach numbers,” Vicki Henderson, a seventh-grade English teacher, said. “I teach human beings and one kid getting really sick that’s too many, one teacher getting really sick is too many.”

Opponents say in-person instruction is best for learning and teachers realize changes this late could leave parents scrambling for childcare.

However, they believe the hybrid model is the best.

“It’s a good compromise,” Henderson said. “It isn’t the best for everyone, but if we could start that way and start slow, start safe.”

The school board for Conestoga Valley is expected to discuss t a possible hybrid model at 7 p.m. Monday night.