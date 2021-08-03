Cumberland Valley School District makes decision on mask mandate for 21-22 school year

CUMBERLAND VALLEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Masks are optional for students and staff at schools in the Cumberland Valley District, a decision that was made at a board meeting on Monday, August 2, night.

It’s become a heated point of discussion in the district over recent months. Parents on both sides of the debate have started petitions and gathered hundreds of signatures.

For now, board members won’t be enforcing a mask mandate at school. But, they say that policy could change if the COVID situation changes.

“We’re really going to be watching those numbers. I don’t think anyone wants to be quarantining hundreds of kids again. I don’t think anyone wants their kids out of school for days on end again. I think that’s not something we’re interested in doing as a school district,” Dr. David Christopher, superintendent of Cumberland Valley School District, said.

The district says the vaccine isn’t mandatory and any vaccine requirements would come from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.