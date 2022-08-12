(WHTM) — With kids getting ready to head back to school, CVS Minute Clinic wants to remind parents about back-to-school health and safety tips and requirements.

It can be a big transition from summer to the start of school. Lori Rice, a nurse practitioner at CVS, said she’s been hearing from a lot of parents who have some questions when it comes to going back to the classroom and making sure their students stay healthy.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Rice said the biggest question parents have is about routine immunizations. There are several that are required for kids to go to school — like polio, chicken pox, and meningitis — depending on the age of the student.

COVID-19 vaccines are not mandatory, but state officials strongly encourage them.

Some grades also require a physical exam. Rice said if students can’t get an annual physical from their primary care provider, they can schedule one at the Minute Clinic.

And if students are starting a new school, Rice noted that it’s important for their nurses to know about any health conditions they may have. For example, “If the child has any chronic illnesses like asthma or seasonal allergies, it’s really good to connect with the school and with the school nurse to see if they need anything specific for that certain condition,” Rice said.

She said that throughout the year, parents should remind their students about handwashing, especially before and after meals.

Vaccines and physicals are offered at CVS Minute Clinic. Visits can be scheduled online and walk-ins are also welcome.