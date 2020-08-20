Dallastown Area School District to discuss switching to all online classes

DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dallastown Area School District in York County will discuss switching to all online classes.

The superintendent wants all virtual lessons for all students and no sports.

This plan would remain in effect through at least early December.

Earlier this week, the state asked members of the school’s band camp to quarantine because of possible exposure to coronavirus.

The district says at this time all band related activities have been postponed.

Dallastown Area schools start on Tuesday Sept. 8.

For Dallastown Area School District FAQ’s on reopening visit dallastown.net.

Top Stories: