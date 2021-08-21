Dauphin County families prep for back-to-school with help from nonprofits and stores

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the National Retail Federation, new clothes, school supplies and electronics add up to an average of $425 per student.

That can be challenging for family budgets but Dauphin County is helping.

Two hundred students in school districts across northern Dauphin County got the chance to get all they need for school, from clothes, supplies and even haircuts.

abc27 followed a family of seven at a Walmart in Elizabethville as they filled up their cart with new clothes, stylish new bookbags and new hairdos for back to school.

“It’s awesome to see the families come in, the kids faces light up,” Dauphin County Commissioner Chad Saylor said.

School supplies and back-to-school shopping can really add up for a lot of families but this shopping trip came at no cost to them.

“It’s really the generosity of the churches up here, partnering with the school districts,” Saylor said. “The Salvation Army has kicked in over thousands of dollars and gift cards that go out and mostly donated supplies. And of course, Walmart, they really stepped up, they’ve been awesome.”