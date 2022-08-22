DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As kids get ready to go back to school, Rutherford Youth Club wants to make sure they have the supplies they need.

The youth club held a Back to School Bash on Sunday. Students were able to get free school supplies and enjoy games, ice cream, and music.

“We’ve been getting generous donations from local businesses, and we feel it’s our part to take what we get and give it back to the kids in the area,” Rutherford Youth Club Vice President Awaan Sweet said.

This was the second year for the Back to School Bash.