Derry Township kicks off school year with hybrid learning model

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — It is the first day of school for students in Derry Township.

Students will head back to class with some going into schools for in-person learning, and some attending class online from home.

The district initially planned to open for five days a week of in-person learning, but once they discovered how many families planned to choose that option, they had to scale back their plan to a hybrid model.

The middle and high school student body will now be split in half alphabetically with one group attending in-person school Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other group being in the school Thursdays and Fridays. On the other three days that students aren’t in school, they will attend live streaming class from home.

For Elementary students, they will be split in half with one group attending five days a week in the morning, and the other half attending five days a week in the afternoon.

Re-opening plans hit a bump recently when two of the Elementary teachers tested positive for coronavirus. The Superintendent said the teachers never came into contact with students. The building affected was closed and sanitized, and the other staff they came into contact with were instructed to quarantine.

Top Stories: