Derry Township staff member tested positive for COVID-19, no contact with students

DERRY TWP., Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township School District was notified that a staff member at the elementary school tested positive for COVID-19. 

The district said they informed families solely as a courtesy; classes do not begin until August 31, so there has been no contact between this staffer and students. 

A small number of colleagues may have been in contact, however, so they have been notified to quarantine and monitor their health.

Derry Township School District still plans to begin school on Monday, August 31 as scheduled.

