East Pennsboro Area School District switches to 100% remote learning

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — East Pennsboro Area School District is switching to 100% remote learning just one week before the school year was set to begin, due to increasing concerns by teachers and staff.

The school district sent out an email to families Monday night saying the decision was made during a special executive session to reopen in Level I- 100% remote learning. In Level I teachers are required to teach from their classrooms and not at home. Lessons will be recorded for the students’ benefit, and teachers will be available during students’ classes to answer questions.

East Pennsboro said in an email they were forced to switch to this model of learning due to lack of personnel available and willing to teach in a Leven II hybrid/blended learning setting.

The district says, “We look forward to the day when we are all back together learning face-to-face in the future.”

The school board had approved the original Level II learning model on July 14.

East Pennsboro anticipates re-evaluating this instructional delivery model toward the end of the 1st marking period. It will be discussed at the October 15th board meeting.

