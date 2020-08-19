Families of special needs students express concerns with virtual learning

EAST PENNSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Families in the East Pennsboro Area School District are concerned for their children with special needs now that the district switched to complete remote learning.

Virginia Wagner’s grandson, Max, is 6-years-old and will be starting kindergarten this year. He has autism and is non-verbal. Wagner says he does his best in a classroom setting and has regressed since schools closed in March.

“I went from ‘Oh my God, he’s going to have a chance, he’s talking to me’ to ‘Oh my God, what happened’ within a couple of months and I’m not the only grandparent or parent that is going through that and it scares me,” said Wagner.

One mother of two is in the same boat. Her 7-year-old daughter has autism. She says they had a hard time with virtual learning in the spring when the pandemic started.

“Socialization is a huge issue for autistic children and especially for her — not having that socialization — she’s regressed. She’s now having more social anxiety and is desperate to be around other kids,” she said.

East Pennsboro Area School District said it’s making changes as quickly as possible to support all students. The EPASD board is currently looking to approve a motion to recruit and hire aides to support students in the hybrid model in the near future.

Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Pedro Rivera spoke about how districts can meet the needs of special education students.

“Communication between that family and the education system is important, reviewing the IEP, to update that IEP, and to take current academic conditions into account,” Rivera said.