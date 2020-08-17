Far from the norm, move-in starts at Millersville University

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The question of returning to campus for college kids has been a hazy issue. Millerville University looked to power past some of the uncertainty by welcoming students back to campus on Monday.

Typically, South George Street is packed with cars during this time of year. During an ongoing global pandemic, however? Not so much.

Freshman Briged Walsh was scrubbing down her room while unpacking. She says she felt a tinge of conflict when deciding to come to campus.

“I was debating back and forth on whether I should stay home or come to campus, but I thought to come to campus because I want to get the experience,” she said.

Walsh says she’s excited to start at Millersville even in the middle of a global pandemic. For her, getting back into a classroom will bring a sense of normalcy.

“I’m excited to actually be getting something because last year we didn’t get to graduate and a lot of things got taken away from us, so I’m excited to move into college,” she said.

Only around 750 students are scheduled to live on campus this year — that figure is only around a third of the typical 2,300.

The school is operating where each student has their own room and those who choose to live on campus, are epxected to wear masks.

“Masks are required whenever they’re in common spaces in the residence halls. So if they go to a TV room, or a game room, they are going to be required to social distance and required to have a mask on,” communications director Janet Kacskos said.

80 percent of classes will also be online.

Walsh says she’s looking to stay as safe as possible throughout. “I’ll definitely continue to wear the mask, social distance for sure, and continue to clean up my room and my area.”

Classes at Millersville are scheduled to begin next week.