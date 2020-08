LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — For some students in Lancaster County, Tuesday was their first day back in the classroom since March.

The superintendent at the Cocalico School District says 15 percent of students opted for all online learning. She says there were no issues today with masks or social distancing.

Students also went back in Pequea Valley, Manheim Township, Donegal, and the Hempfield School districts.