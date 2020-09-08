First day of school for several Midstate school districts

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today is the first day of school in Mechanicsburg Area School District which means one group of students will be showing up later this morning, and others will be attending class from home.

Mechanicsburg Area School District has opted to have for three days a week of remote learning and two days a week of learning in person. They also gave the option of full-time learning online.

Those who are participating in the hybrid plan have been split up into groups a and b and will take turns going to school and staying with the exception of Wednesdays when all students are remote.

The district is hoping to provide a safe in-person experience that will look like it does for so many other students this year with mask-wearing, hand sanitizing, and social distancing.

The borough parks and recreation is offering a unique program for elementary students who do not have childcare on their remote learning days. For $200 a month, students in grades K through 5 can come to various community sites from 7:30 to 2:30 for childcare while they do school remotely.

Space is limited for the childcare program so parents are being asked to only register children who do not have the option of any other supervision during their three days of at-home learning.