Harrisburg Academy to require masks for in-person learning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local private school is following the CDC recommendation that students wear masks in the classroom.

Harrisburg Academy sent a notice to parents that students, teachers and staff will be required to wear masks indoors. School officials say the impact of the Delta variant and the increase in pediatric cases in some other states played a role in the decision.

The academy is home to nearly 340 students between kindergarten and 12th grade and the goal is to maintain classroom learning without interruption.

“I would love to tell everyone no masks, no social distancing, let’s go back to the way like it was and if the delta variant does not create so much havoc that people are suggesting that maybe we will change,” Adrian Allan, head of school at Harrisburg Academy, said.

Students, teachers and staff will not be required to wear masks during outdoor activities.