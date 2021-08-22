Harrisburg grassroots organization helps school district children get ready for school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Students in the Harrisburg School District are getting ready to go back to school. And the grassroots organization Loop B&G held its annual free school supplies giveaway.

Loop B&G teamed up with the Henry Howard Day Tennant Association to help parents pick up school supplies and backpacks.

Students in the Harrisburg School District are preparing for in-classroom learning after taking part in virtual instruction for the entire 2020-2021 academic year.

Organizers say they hope Sunday’s drive will help provide children with the tools they need to be successful during the upcoming school year.

“Certainly during this time, especially during COVID, there is a bit of a financial burden, especially in this community,” President of Loop B&G Melisa Burnett said. “We don’t always have the resources so they are always grateful to have this annual back-to-school event.”

Loop B&G says their community partners including Faulkner Subaru and volunteers help make their annual school supplies giveaway a success.