Harrisburg School District: Back to School Open House with Latino Hispanic American Comunity Center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg School District will host a community-based Back to School Open House, in partnership with the Latino Hispanic American Community Center (LHACC) Thursday.

The Open House features information and resources for Harrisburg School District parents and guardians.

They say there is also onsite school registration for students in all grades and helpful information about schools and upcoming events. Language interpretation services will be available.

“The Harrisburg School District looks forward to working together with families and the community to make this an incredible school year, filled with spectacular experiences for the students we serve,” said Dr. Janet Samuels, Court Appointed Receiver.

The Open House is at 1319 Derry Street from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.