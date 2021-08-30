Harrisburg School District new superintendent welcomes students on first day of school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District is having its first day today and this is a day they’ve been waiting for, and for many students, this is the first time they’ve been back in classrooms since the start of the pandemic.

The district also has a new superintendent this year, Eric Turman, who was at Downey Elementary school to welcome kids and their parents this morning.

“I know the kids miss being in the school. missed their classroom teachers, and also missed being with their friends you can see the smiles on kids’ faces as they walk into the building this morning just happy to be back in school,” Turman said.

Masks are required for students in Harrisburg schools.