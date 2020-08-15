Harrisburg School District promises more services for students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg School District says it will offer more services than ever before to returning students.

Acting Superintendent Chris Celmer says every student, whether attending classes or learning at home, will have their own device to learn with.

He says the pandemic made that a top priority this summer as the district obtained thousands of laptops. The district also looks to keep students fed after classes.

Celmer says all plans for the fall could change for the spring semester — saying it all depends on the course of the coronavirus pandemic.