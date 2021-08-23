Harrisburg University move-in week one of many COVID protocols this semester

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University students began moving in on Monday.

The University extended move-in day to all week which will be much better for social distancing. HU is not requiring students to get vaccinated, but they do require masks indoors. The school has installed touchless doors, faucets, soap dispensers, and voluntary temperature scanners throughout campus.

“We have spent a lot of time and money on technology and protocols to keep people safe and I hope that is sufficient but the outside world we can’t control,” Harrisburg University President, Dr. Eric Darr said.

Classes being next Monday. Students at the Harrisburg University campus in Philadelphia are required to wear masks and be fully vaccinated.