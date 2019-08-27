Healthy Living: Stop back to school sickness

As kids head back to school, they will be in close contact with friends and classmates. The perfect situation for sickness to spread.

So how can you keep your family healthy?

First, stress the importance of washing hands.

Make sure your kids know to wash their hands often and for at least 20 seconds.

When lathering up, make sure to get both sides of the hand, under the fingernails and up the wrists to the forearms.

Sickness is also impacted by sleep.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, if you are sleep deprived your immune system may be more susceptible to picking up a cold.

Not sure how much sleep your family needs? Click here.

Parents, if you’re looking to boost your immune system, Vitamin C helps.

According to Dr. Eldra Daniels of Penn State Health says, “Some research shows Vitamin C will help reduce the incidence of colds but you have to take it before the illness. Once sick, it won’t prevent the illness from getting any worse.”

Despite your best efforts, someone may get sick. If they do, keep the child home so it doesn’t spread through the school.

If they are cleared by a doctor to return to school, stress the importance of covering coughs and sneezes.

And if you feel sick, Dr. Daniels says over the counter medicines claiming to reduce the length or symptoms of your cold aren’t the best options.

“The best thing is really honey and nasal saline to help out with those symptoms,” says Dr. Daniels.