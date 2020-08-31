In-person classes canceled this week at Southwestern School District due to COVID-19

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A confirmed case of COVID-19 at Baresville Elementary School in York has put a wrinkle in the Southwestern School District’s back to school plans.

The State recommended that the district close all building for several days because of the amount of cases in the community and within the school district.

All of the building will be closed until Friday, September 4, and classes will be held remotely starting Tuesday.

The district is expected to contact parents with more information Monday afternoon.

