Lancaster still in need of school bus drivers as certain districts anticipate delays

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — School bus companies in Lancaster County are scrambling to find drivers.

Even after introducing incentives like bonuses and competitive pay, it is still a problem. This is leading to some disruption in Manheim Township, so much so, schools sent letters home informing parents of delays for the foreseeable future. They can also opt-out of school transportation.

“Alt of it is just getting interest both in the industry and people getting back to work in general. As I mentioned, COVID has only made this worse. We had an already limited potential driver pool. People who would meet medical requirements and who would be willing to go through all the training and willing to do the job is already a small amount of people,” Pennsylvania School Bus Association Executive Director, Ryan Dellinger said.

The training required often takes up to eight weeks and requires several certifications. This is not a problem unique to Lancaster, as other school districts in the Midstate are seeing similar problems too.