List: School start dates and COVID-19 policies for Central Pa. districts

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Local school districts are welcoming students back for the 2021-2022 school year in the next few weeks. abc27 has compiled a list of the start dates for districts in the Midstate, as well as districts’ masking policies as stated in their Health and Safety Plans or other documents.

(This list will be updated as more information is compiled.)

Adams County

Conewago Valley School District

Start: Aug. 24

Mask policy: As of Aug. 2, 2021, masks are optional for students and staff in school buildings and on buses.

More information here

Cumberland County

Carlisle Area School District

Start: Aug. 23

Mask policy: Masks are required for staff, students, and visitors indoors and on buses/vans starting Aug. 9.

More information here

Cumberland Valley School District

Start: Aug. 31

Mask policy: Masks are optional for staff and students.

More information here

East Pennsboro Area School District

Start: Aug. 23

Mask policy: Masks are optional.

More information here

Dauphin County

Central Dauphin School District

Start: Aug. 30

Mask policy: As of June 21, 2021, “Masks must be worn to the extent they are required by law,” or they are otherwise optional on district property and at district-sponsored events.

More information here

Derry Township School District

Start: Aug. 30

Mask policy: As of July 26, 2021, masks are optional on district property and at district events, if not required by law; they are required on transportation; and the district “recommends” masking for elementary school students and unvaccinated students and staff.

More information here

Lower Dauphin School District

Start: Aug. 30

Mask policy: As of July 26, 2021, masks are required on transportation and not required in other school settings.

More information here

Franklin County

Chambersburg Area School District

Start: Aug. 23

Mask policy: As of Aug. 4, 2021, masking is optional on school property but required on school transportation.

More information here

Greencastle-Antrim School District

Start: Aug. 19

Mask policy: As of July 21, 2021, masks are optional, although they are “highly encouraged” when social distancing cannot be maintained or when around unvaccinated individuals.

More information here

Shippensburg Area School District

Start: Aug. 19

Mask policy: As of Aug. 3, 2021, masks are optional in schools but required on buses.

More information here

Tuscarora School District

Start: Aug. 19

Mask policy: As of July 12, 2021, masks are optional for students and staff.

More information here

Waynesboro Area School District

Start: Aug. 25

Mask policy: As of July 29, 2021, masks are optional in schools but required on buses.

More information here

Juniata County

Juniata County School District

Start: Sept. 1

Mask policy: As of mid-July, masks are optional in school buildings.

More information here

Lancaster County

Conestoga Valley School District

Start: Aug. 23 for elementary students, Aug. 24 for secondary students

Mask policy: As of July 16, 2021, the district plans to follow guidance from the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education as well as the CDC, but pending an “existing, valid and binding order,” masks are optional.

More information here

Elizabethtown Area School District

Start: Aug. 23 for grades 1-12, Aug. 30 for Kindergarten

Mask policy: As of July 6, 2021, masks are optional while at school but required on buses.

More information here

Ephrata Area School District

Start: Aug. 30

Mask policy: As of July 20, 2021, masking is optional “in the absence of an existing, valid, and binding order.” As of August 3, 2021, students are expected to wear masks on buses in line with CDC guidance, but they will not be disciplined or denied transportation for noncompliance.

More information here

Hempfield School District

Start: Aug. 24 for students grades 1-12, Aug. 25 for Kindergarten

Mask policy: As of July 13, 2021, “In the absence of an existing, valid and legal/binding order, masks are NOT required in our schools and/or at district activities,” but individuals can choose to wear masks if desired.

More information here

Warwick School District

Start: Aug. 31 for grades 1-12, Sept. 1 for Kindergarten

Mask policy: As of July 20, 2021, masks are optional in school and at school events, but they are required on district transportation.

More information here

Lebanon County

Cornwall-Lebanon School District

Start: Aug. 30

Mask policy: As of July 15, 2021, masks are optional in school buildings but required on buses.

More information here

Palmyra Area School District

Start: Aug. 30

Mask policy: As of July 15, 2021, masks are optional in school buildings but mandatory on transportation.

More information here

Mifflin County

Mifflin County School District

Start: Sept. 7

Mask policy: As of July 22, 2021, masks are optional in school buildings but mandatory on school transportation, and the district plans to follow mask requirements as established by the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education.

More information here

Perry County

West Perry School District

Start: Aug. 23

Mask policy: As of July 19, 2021, masks are optional on school grounds but required on district transportation.

More information here

York County

Central York School District

Start: Aug. 18

Mask policy: As of July 19, 2021, face coverings are optional.

More information here

Dallastown Area School District

Start: Aug. 25 for grades 7 and 9, Aug. 26 for everyone else

Mask policy: As of June 17, 2021, masks are optional on district property.

More information here

Northeastern School District

Start: Aug. 26

Mask policy: As of June 21, 2021, masks are optional on district property but required on district transportation.

More information here

Red Lion Area School District

Start: Aug. 23 for grades 1-12, Aug. 25 for Kindergarten

Mask policy: As of July 15, 2021, masks are not required.

More information here

Spring Grove Area School District

Start: Aug. 17 for grades 7 and 9, Aug. 18 for everyone else

Mask policy: As of July 19, 2021, masks are optional.

More information here

West Shore School District

Start: Aug. 30

Mask policy: As of July 15, 2021, masks are optional at school but required on transportation.

More information here

West York Area School District

Start: Aug. 18 for Kindergarten and grades 2, 4, 6, and 9, Aug. 19 for everyone else

Mask policy: As of July 28, 2021, masks are optional on all campuses in all areas, but they should be worn on buses and vans.

More information here

Please check the individual district websites for the most up-to-date information on their COVID-19 mitigation policies. This list will be updated periodically, and additional districts will be added as more information is compiled.