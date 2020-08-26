Local schools left to decide how to handle coronavirus cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As local schools start class again, some are already facing coronavirus challenges — but how they handle positive cases looks to vary.

Ultimately, state leaders are leaving these choices up to individual districts. Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said that’s because schools know best.

“They are as diverse and dynamic as the communities we live in. Some schools and school districts can engage in social distancing practices right away. Others had to think outside the box,” Rivera said. “That’s why we adhered to guidelines so they can personalize them around the needs of their community.”

In the Susquenita School District, leaders decided to shut down schools for the whole week after seeing positive cases of coronavirus.

Ed Moore has three kids in the district. He said they got a call that school was out for the week, but was mostly left in the dark regarding details.

“We’ve actually found out more through the rumor mill, which is probably a really bad thing because there’s all kinds of rumors about what’s going on,” Moore said.

State leaders say while schools are required to notify families about positive cases, how they tell them, and how much detail they share is up to each district.

For the Moore family, the choice to go virtual for the week is concerning, especially when it comes to their 8-year-old son.

“We’re worried about him. He already missed last spring because of all of this and now here we are. If this goes on much longer, we’re worried about what it’s going to do to his education,” Moore said.

The family is hoping that more stability arrives in the school year to come.

“I think there has to be a safe approach with more common sense involved. That’s all I really hope comes out of it,” Moore said.

While these decisions are left up to schools, the departments of Health and Education released guidelines with specific suggestions about how to handle cases.