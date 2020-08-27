Lower Dauphin School District says one individual at the high school tested positive for COVID-19

Back to School

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin School District has received information that one individual at the high school has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The district does not identify if it was a student or staff member.

The Lower Dauphin has worked with the state Department of Health and all the contract tracing and notification of close contacts has been completed.

The district will continue normal operations on Thursday, August 27.

