Millersville University welcomes back students and masks for fall semester

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The excitement was on full display. Mascots were in tow and banners welcomed the new class of freshmen at Millersville University. For some students, this is their first taste of the true college experience.

“The first time I toured was during the pandemic I didn’t get to go in any of the buildings and so walking around it’s super good to see everybody here and super excited,” Kayla Mitchell, incoming Millersville University freshman said.

With COVID-19 cases going up once again and new CDC guidance, area colleges are looking to make this as normal an experience as possible. Millersville will require masks, as will two other Lancaster County colleges who announced similar measures this month, Elizabethtown and Franklin and Marshall. One freshman says that’s exactly as it should be.

“People that have a problem with the mask have to look at it from a different perspective, because if wearing the mask gives you the normal college experience versus zoom university. if this is all it takes then put it on and get on with the day,” Kayla Mitchell said.

The desire for that “college experience” is a sentiment many upperclassmen share, too.

“Last year was a pretty rough one with everything online and not be able to see my friends and actually be on campus and a part of the community. I’m really happy to get back into the swing of things and be back in the actual classroom,” Dylan Boas, returning Millersville University student said.