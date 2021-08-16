Milton Hershey School starts off school year with pep rally

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Students at the Milton Hershey School are the first in the area to head back to the classroom.

On Monday, the staff surprised the students with a pep rally to start the new year. MHS held daily in-person classes last school year during the pandemic and plans to do the same this year. Everyone wears a mask while indoors while keeping three feet apart in class.

“We also have plexiglass on the tables in the cafeteria and on the desks in the classrooms to keep students safe to provide that quick mask break if needed,” MHS Elementary Principal Amanda Smith said.

The Milton Hershey School has around two thousand students, some of them live on campus year-round.