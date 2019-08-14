Mommy Minute: What teachers need to start the school year

Every year parents shop for supplies to make sure their kids are well prepared for the upcoming school year. Sometimes, school districts even give them a list of supplies to purchase.

Often times teachers will also ask parents to purchase supplies for the classroom as a whole.

We reached out to local teachers to find out what they appreciate the most as the new school year begins.

Rachel said she loves to receive tissues because the ones that the school provides are as “soft as newspaper.”

Meghan agreed, adding Kleenex or Puffs.

Bonni also requests tissues, in addition to pencils, Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer and Ziploc bags.

Katie said she can always use tissues and highlighters.

Danielle said class snacks, glue sticks, tissues, Clorox wipes, Ziploc bags and highlighters top her list each year. She also reminds parents that these items are appreciated mid-year as well.

Addie said hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, glue sticks, highlighters, Ziploc bags and snacks, including goldfish, pretzels and animal crackers.

A lot of the teachers surveyed said they spend their own money on these supplies and other classroom needs. They said Target and Amazon gift cards are always appreciated, although they would never specifically ask for them.