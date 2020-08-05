Pennsylvania State Police are reminding the public to be aware of school buses

Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va., Friday, July 24, 2020. The nation’s 10th largest school district plans an all-virtual start to the fall semester amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Schools will be back in session soon so the Pennsylvania State Police are reminding residents and drivers to be aware of school buses.

State Police will be initiating heightened enforcement for back to school safety beginning the week of Monday, August 24.

The goal for this enforcement is to reduce injuries and fatalities by taking action against speeding, aggressive and distracted driving.

Police are reminding the public that school buses will be driving their route regularly. They say be alert for children at bus stops as well as school buses, avoid distractions and slow down.

Schools will be back in session in the next few weeks! Be prepared for school buses making frequent stops as they load and unload students. Let’s have a safe school year! 🚌 pic.twitter.com/QNH4QQel7n — Troopers Megan Ammerman and Kelly Smith (@PSPTroopHPIO) August 5, 2020

