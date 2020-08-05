Pennsylvania State Police are reminding the public to be aware of school buses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Schools will be back in session soon so the Pennsylvania State Police are reminding residents and drivers to be aware of school buses.
State Police will be initiating heightened enforcement for back to school safety beginning the week of Monday, August 24.
The goal for this enforcement is to reduce injuries and fatalities by taking action against speeding, aggressive and distracted driving.
Police are reminding the public that school buses will be driving their route regularly. They say be alert for children at bus stops as well as school buses, avoid distractions and slow down.
Top Stories:
- Preliminary hearing to be held for man charged with kidnapping missing Amish teen
- Lancaster-Lebanon League votes to push back, shorten fall sports season
- Are PA schools ready? School leaders aren’t so sure