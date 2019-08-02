Pennsylvania urges immunizations as school year approaches

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – As we get closer to school starting, health officials are telling parents to get their children immunized.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine was at Lancaster General Hospital to talk about the importance of vaccinations. She said heading into the school year, measles is a concern for the department.

Levine said Lancaster County is an area where the vaccination message sometimes is missed.

“We’re going to work with Penn Medicine and Lancaster General Hospital as well as community coalitions and other health practitioners to try to make outreach to those communities and improve their vaccination rates,” Levine said.

Levine said the department plans to hold vaccine clinics across the state as school approaches.