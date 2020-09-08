Positive COVID-19 cases close West York Area School for two weeks

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An elementary school in York county is closed because of positive COVID-19 cases.

The West York Area School District says there are two positive confirmed cases at Trimmer Elementary and they’re awaiting test results from other possible cases.

Trimmer Elementary is now closed until September 21. There are also two positive cases at the Middle School.

The school district says based on the guidelines from the Department of Health the building will remain open.

Also in York County, the Central York School District says one person at Hayshire Elementary tested positive. That person hasn’t been in school since September 3. Hayshire and all other schools in the district are still open.

A student at Dauphin County Technical School tested positive. Officials say classes will resume today since the building is cleaned everyday and hasn’t been open for the past 72 hours.