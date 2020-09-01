PSBA president backs cost-cutting measures in optional busing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania House Democrats are looking for ways to cut costs for school districts.

In a hearing today, the head of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association backed a plan that would make the use of school buses more efficient by making them optional to parents.

“[It] would provide school districts to offer an opt-out policy for families in order to permit school districts to more efficiently transport students,” PSBA president Eric Wolfgang said. “The proposal would also include a process for parents to opt back into school districts.”

Another cost-saving option is to reduce the mandates school districts must follow, which also eat into their budgets.