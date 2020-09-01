PSBA president backs cost-cutting measures in optional busing

Back to School

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania House Democrats are looking for ways to cut costs for school districts.

In a hearing today, the head of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association backed a plan that would make the use of school buses more efficient by making them optional to parents.

“[It] would provide school districts to offer an opt-out policy for families in order to permit school districts to more efficiently transport students,” PSBA president Eric Wolfgang said. “The proposal would also include a process for parents to opt back into school districts.”

Another cost-saving option is to reduce the mandates school districts must follow, which also eat into their budgets.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss