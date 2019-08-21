Trooper Minute: Remember these school bus stopping rules

Children throughout Pennsylvania are heading back to school. Soon, drivers will encounter school buses on their daily routes.

The Pennsylvania State Police wants to remind you of the school bus stopping law.

When you encounter a stopped school bus with red signal lights flashing and the stop arm extended, you must stop at least 10 feet away from the bus at the following locations:

On roadways with painted lines;

At all intersections, whether or not it is marked with a stop sign;

Roadways with ridged or grooved dividers.

The only time you do not have to stop is when a physical barrier or clearly defined dividing section provides separate roadways and the school bus is stopped on the opposite side of the road. Some examples of barriers include concrete and metal median barrier and guide rails. In addition, dividing sections are areas that include grass, trees, shrubs, and rocks.

Finally, do not move until the school bus red lights have stopped flashing and all of the children have reached a place of safety.

If you fail to stop and are convicted of violating Pennsylvania’s school bus stopping law, you will receive a $250 fine, five points on your driving record and a 60-day driver’s license suspension.

Remember, if you are ever in doubt, stop. If you fail to stop, you could be endangering the lives of our children.