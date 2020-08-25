School buses are out again: Here’s what to do when you see flashing lights

GETTY- A multi-ethnic group of elementary age children are getting on a school bus. The kids’ backs are to the camera. They are running towards the school bus which is parked with its door open. It’s a rainy day and the kids are wearing jackets, rain boots and backpacks.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many school districts in the Midstate have started school which means buses are out again. Police are reminding drivers what to do when seeing the flashing lights on school busses.

Pennsylvania’s school bus law requires motorists to stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop arm extended. Drivers must stop when they are behind a bus, meeting the bus in the opposite direction, or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped.

When following or traveling alongside a school bus drivers must stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and all children have reached a place of safety. Police say do not proceed until all the children have reached a place of safety.

If physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails, or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.

Penalties for violating Pennsylvania’s school bus stopping law include a $250 fine, five points on your driving record and a 60-day driver’s license suspension.

Police provided additional safety tips for parents & students:

Get to the school bus stop five minutes early so you won’t have to run across the road to catch the bus.

When waiting for the bus, stay away from traffic. Line up at least five giant steps away from the curb or the roadway to wait for the bus.

Never run after the school bus if it has already left the bus stop.

Never push other people or roughhouse when getting on or off of the school bus.

Always walk at least 10 feet in front of the bus when crossing so that the school bus driver can see you.

Be aware — cross with care! Wait until the school bus has stopped all traffic before stepping out onto the road.

When the school bus is moving, always stay in your seat. Never put your head, arms, or hands out of the window.

Talk quietly; do not distract your school bus driver.

If your school bus crosses railroad tracks, be calm and quiet so that your driver can listen for a train. Always obey your school bus driver’s instructions, so that they can make safe decisions.

Never play with the emergency exits. Backpacks, band instruments, or sports equipment cannot block the aisle or emergency exits. If there is an emergency, listen to the driver and follow instructions.

When getting off of the school bus, make sure that all drawstrings and other loose objects are secure so that they don’t get caught on the handrail or the door.

Never cross the street behind the school bus.

If you leave something on the bus or drop something outside of the bus, never go back for it. The driver may not see you and begin moving the bus.

Never speak to strangers at the bus stop and never get into the car with a stranger.

See below for two PDF fact sheets for more information:

School Bus Stopping Law Fact Sheet

School Bus Safety Tips

