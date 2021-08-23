School District of Lancaster using all resources to help students and staff beat the heat

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — School is starting for many in the Midstate but that doesn’t mean summer is over. It is going to be hot this week.

That’s why the School District of Lancaster made plans ahead of time as some students head back to the classroom. Four buildings within the district do not have air conditioning. Because of that, water bottles are available, teachers can have class outside in the shade, and fans are being handed out. The district will also consider early dismissal if the heat index is 100 degrees or greater.

“I think families should prepare for the possibility of an early release just because it does get so brutally hot in those schools when it gets to those temperatures that sometimes the easiest thing to do is just get kids home so we’ll see, no decisions have been made yet,” Spokesperson Adam Aurand said.

The rest of the students in the school district will start next week.