(WHTM) — With students heading back to school in just a few weeks, abc27 has put together a list of drives and events where you can help students get the supplies they need to succeed or where students can pick up school supplies for the upcoming year.
Cumberland County:
Capital City Mall
- Donations are accepted from Aug. 1 to Sept. 5.
- Back to School Get Together: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.
- Suggested supplies
- Backpack, lunchboxes, pens, pencils, crayons, markers, folders, notebooks, loose leaf
Dauphin County
Harrisburg
- Back 2 School Community Fair
- Aug. 6 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m
- 7th and Radnor Field, Harrisburg
Lancaster County:
Columbia Borough
- Donations are accepted until August 12
- Columbia Borough office
- Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Manor Church
- Monday through Thursday 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
- Columbia Borough office
- Suggested supplies
- Pencils, pens, glue, crayons, markers, highlighters, batteries, earbuds, book bags
York County:
York City
- York City United Back to school fair
- Aug. 13 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Voni Grimes Gym: 125 East College Avenue