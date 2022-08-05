(WHTM) — With students heading back to school in just a few weeks, abc27 has put together a list of drives and events where you can help students get the supplies they need to succeed or where students can pick up school supplies for the upcoming year.

Cumberland County:

Capital City Mall

Donations are accepted from Aug. 1 to Sept. 5.

Back to School Get Together: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

Suggested supplies Backpack, lunchboxes, pens, pencils, crayons, markers, folders, notebooks, loose leaf



Dauphin County

Harrisburg

Back 2 School Community Fair

Aug. 6 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m

7th and Radnor Field, Harrisburg

Lancaster County:

Columbia Borough

Donations are accepted until August 12 Columbia Borough office Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Manor Church Monday through Thursday 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

Suggested supplies Pencils, pens, glue, crayons, markers, highlighters, batteries, earbuds, book bags



York County:

York City