School supply giveaways in Lancaster this weekend

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two major school supply giveaways will be happening this weekend just in time for the first day of school Monday.

Vic’s Family Styling on South Duke Street in Lancaster will be giving away school supplies Sunday.

The owner of the shop says they have more than 100 backpacks to hand out. He says he’s having the giveaway to empower kids in the neighborhood.

Owner Jarrod Betts says for parents to be able to send their kids with the proper supplies is huge.

“Them being able to have, means a lot to them, means the world to them. Their kids can actually go to school with a backpack and school supplies, that they normally wouldn’t have. It means a lot,” Betts says.

The event is happening from 12 to 5 pm while another back-to-school giveaway will be held in Clipper Magazine Stadium at the same time.

That giveaway will be held by representative Mike Sturla.