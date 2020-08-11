Schools within Diocese of Harrisburg plan for multiple learning options

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Schools within the Diocese of Harrisburg are hopeful for in-person learning but are also ready to have different options for each school.

The Diocese of Harrisburg created a task force with educators from different levels alongside epidemiologists to develop guidelines for schools.

“There’s been guidance that’s come from above but a lot of local voices that’s been heard as well,” said Trinity High School principal John Cominsky.

Families can choose between in-person, virtual or a blended instruction of both.

“As of right now, the vast majority of people are leaning towards coming all five days a week,” said Cominsky.

Catholic schools are required to implement state mandates, which includes mask-wearing.

Students at Trinity High School will get their temperatures taken each day during arrival. The school has also spent $9,000 on a thermal camera to take temperatures more efficiently.

“You’re talking about a tremendous investment to try and make sure that kids can come to school and learn,” Cominsky said.

Unlike Trinity High School, students in grades K-8 will remain in one classroom throughout the day at St. Catherine Laboure.

“Even our middle school, rather than the students rotating, teachers will rotate to classes, and lunch will be in the classrooms,” St. Catherine Laboure principal Jodi Reagan said.

Both principals understand nothing is set in stone. Parents will have the option to switch to another style of learning even once classes begin.

Schools within the Diocese of Harrisburg expect to follow any additional mandates made by the governor or his administration throughout the school year.

Top Stories: