Seven cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Dallastown School District

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate schools have been hit hard as class doors opened for both students and coronavirus.

Gettysburg School District had to surrender to the virus on Thursday, closing James Getty Elementary after two teachers tested positive. The district also moved all high school classes online until Sept. 22 after two students tested positive.

Carlisle High School is also battling the virus. One student was sent home to quarantine after testing positive.

In response, the school district’s superintendent said they are cleaning the building, contacting families and helping with the health department with contract tracing to see if anyone else should be sent home.

Finally, there’s Dallastown.

“As we finish our 8th day of school today, Dallastown has had 7 confirmed cases of COVID within our student body and staff,” said superintendent Dr. Joshua Doll on Thursday.

The superintendent said the district will use state guidelines as a tool, but not the final say.

“We’re finding that certain cases are isolated, while others are more inter-related. Those things also have to come into play and are critical to consider when assessing the guidelines,” Doll said.

The guidelines take into account how many cases are in the county combined with the number of cases in school buildings, and with York County sitting at 4,251 cases — the second in the Midstate — the superintendent warns, “be ready.”

“Although it is our hope that we don’t have to close a specific school, I will continue to strongly encourage our district families to be prepared and devise a plan,” Doll said.

