Six Elizabethtown students tested positive for COVID-19

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Elizabethtown College said six students tested positive for COVID-19.

The college says 516 test results for students have been received, with six positive test results (or 1.16% overall positivity rate) reported.

The six students who have tested positive and those who have been in close contact with them determined through the college contact tracing protocols have already been contacted and are currently in isolation until they are cleared by a medical professional.

Elizabethtown says 427 employees have tested negative and they are awaiting results from any employees that were tested on Friday, Aug. 21, and/or any employee who still needs to be tested/retested, and will communicate those results when we receive them.

