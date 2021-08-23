Steelton barbershop, Break The Chains partner to give kids haircuts & school supplies

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Steelton barbershop is helping get kids ready for the new school year.

Heads Will Turn gave free haircuts on Monday while the group Break The Chains gave out school supplies. They want to help take some of the pressure off parents.

“We want to make sure we give our children the best opportunity and the best chance possible to go into an atmosphere where they can thrive and learn. That’s something we love to do,” Breaking The Chains Vice-President, Lamont Jones said.

“It’s been rewarding because now people can recognize that we are doing positive things in the community, they know where they can go and they can get their kids a haircut, they can be safe and the vibe is going to be wholesome. It’s a good feeling to give back,” Breaking The Chains Community Ambassador, Donald Wilson said.

Kids received bookbags, writing utensils, masks, and more.

