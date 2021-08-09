Steelton Highspire School District preparing for new year, new leadership

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Steelton Highspire School District will require students, teachers and staff to wear masks when they return to the classroom.

Dr. Travis Waters says it’s the best way to protect people, especially with a rise in pediatric cases in some states.

“We know children under 12 are not vaccinated,” Waters said. “We don’t know how many older students and teachers are vaccinated, so we have to take this step.”

Waters says they are discussing having an isolation room for people who are not feeling well.

“We are asking everyone who feels bad, to stay home,” Waters said. “But if people get sick at school, they can go to the room and wait until they get picked up from school.”

Waters’ last day is Friday, August 13. He will take a teaching position at Shippensburg University.

Waters says he will assist in the transition of his successor. The school board will hold a meeting this week, and they are expected to name an interim superintendent.